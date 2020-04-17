Skip to Main Content
Reopening ATV trails was 'bad decision' that will be reversed, QuadNB says
New Brunswick

After reopening for two days, QuadNB is again shutting down the province's all-terrain-vehicle trails.

After a call with Premier Blaine Higgs, QuadNB decided it will close trails again until further notice

Hadeel Ibrahim · CBC News ·
Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday he was 'disappointed' to hear ATV trails in New Brunswick will reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (CBC)

Jacques Ouellette, development coordinator with the provincial association, said it was a "bad decision" to reopen the trails to begin with, and was the result of community pressure and mixed messaging from the province.

On April 9 QuadNB decided to close all the trails. Ouellette said the decision was partly made because the association heard rumours of people gathering for rallies over the Easter weekend. But 500 people signed a petition for them to reopen, and Mike Holland, the minister of natural resources and energy development, condoned the opening of the trails as long as people maintain physical distancing.

On Friday, Premier Blaine Higgs said he was "disappointed" with that move.

"When I heard the word 'disappointed' I said ... we can't afford to work against the government with all the positive things they're doing for our industry for now," Ouellette said.

Jacques Ouellette of QuadNB says closing the trails is the responsible move as New Brunswick waits for a COVID-19 vaccine. (CBC)

Ouellette said Higgs called the association's president Saturday and asked him to close the trails. Once QuadNB receives an official written request from the Premier, 100 per cent of the trails will again be closed.

"QuadNB wishes to apologize to any people that it might cause problems [for]," Ouellette said. "We have to look for the community at large.

"Everything else has stopped. So we shouldn't see ourselves as being punished because our trails are closed."

He said most of the province's trails are already closed because April and May are slow seasons. Off-roaders tend to take a break over these two months and wait for the snow to melt and the ground to dry.

The organization will see if it can reopen in two or three weeks, but it all depends on if the state of emergency order will be extended, and if the number of cases remains small.

"It's not a punishment, it's contribution to this crisis to help make maintain what we have now, almost zero cases," he said. "We have to be patient."

    With files from Colin McPhail

