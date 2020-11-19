Quebec Major Junior postpones five Maritime games after positive COVID test

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has postponed at least five upcoming games involving the Saint John Sea Dogs and the Cape Breton Eagles after a positive COVID-19 test.

The positive test is within the Saint John Sea Dogs organization.

In a news release Thursday, league officials said the positive test is among team staff.

The Sea Dogs played against Cape Breton on Wednesday night.

The league said the Sea Dogs organization will have to suspend in-person activities and isolate players and staff. It also said those who have been in contact with the infected person will be tested first.

According to the release, neither the Sea Dogs nor the Eagles will be allowed to take part in games until Public Health has completed its investigation.

The five games that have been postponed are: