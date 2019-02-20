Bathurst police deem Purolator fire suspicious

A fire that destroyed a Purolator distribution centre is being treated as arson, Bathurst police said Thursday.

Const. Jeff Chiasson told Radio-Canada he can't reveal much but said the early February fire was likely not accidental.

Even though the structure is still standing, the centre was a total loss. No one was injured, but some vehicles were damaged.

The purolator distribution centre in Bathurst caught fire on Feb. 2. (submitted by Paul Paulin)

Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.