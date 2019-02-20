Skip to Main Content
Bathurst police deem Purolator fire suspicious

Bathurst police are treating the fire that destroyed a Purolator distribution centre as arson.

No one was injured, but building was a total loss after early February fire

The building was engulfed in flames and has been deemed a total loss, Bathurst police say. (Ashley Murphy/ Facebook)

A fire that destroyed a Purolator distribution centre is being treated as arson, Bathurst police said Thursday.

Const. Jeff Chiasson told Radio-Canada he can't reveal much but said the early February fire was likely not accidental.

Even though the structure is still standing, the centre was a total loss. No one was injured, but some vehicles were damaged.

The purolator distribution centre in Bathurst caught fire on Feb. 2. (submitted by Paul Paulin)

Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Radio-Canada

