Pumpkin to talk about: Coburn Farms creates a house of gourds

A pumpkin house in Keswick Ridge, near Fredericton, is worth carving out some time to visit.

The 2.5 by 3-metre structure at Coburn Farms features more than 500 pumpkins and squash that were grown in surrounding fields.

"It's a work of art, if I can say so myself," said David Coburn, co-owner of Coburn Farms, speaking on behalf of his son Glen, who created the house. Coburn says his son is " a little shy" and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

The frame took about 40 hours to weld and is made with cement rebar, according to Coburn. Larger pumpkins sit on steel hoops that line the outside of the frame and smaller ones fill in the gaps.

Determining which pumpkins should go where wasn't a task taken lightly. He said it took about six hours to come up with a pattern and include the roughly 20 varieties grown on the farm.

"Every variety that we grow — it's on here!" he said.

The design includes a couple of windows, doors and a straw roof.

The walls are bursting with colour in shades of orange, green and white. Some of the pumpkins are hefty and stubby, while others are tiny and round. Textures also vary, from glossy and smooth to rough and warty.

The pumpkin house during construction. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Coburn said his son's girlfriend, Tiffany Buckingham, mainly led the decorative process, but piecing it together was a family effort that involved his children, their partners and his grandchildren.

"You know, someone asked me the other day about, 'what's one of your pleasures as a farmer,' and that's working with family," he said.

Seventh generation farm

The Coburns have been farming for seven generations in Keswick Ridge. They grow various kinds of produce, including apples for cider and syrup. They also produce eggs, beef and compost.

While this is the debut year for the pumpkin house, the Coburns have a track record of being creative and are known for making large decorations using bales of silage, wrapped in plastic. A giant chicken, pumpkin, spider, and pig can't be missed outside of their market.

One of the many giant creatures hanging out at Coburn Farms. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

David said perhaps Glen's interest in creating a pumpkin attraction stems from growing them as a child.

"We had a kids' project one summer, and we grew an acre of pumpkins," he said. "The kids got to put them here in the yard and they sold them and split the money."

"Whether that planted a seed with Glen, I'm not sure, but he's picked up the ball from what I had started."

Coburn Farms grew about five acres of pumpkins this year and one acre of squash.

Strikes a 'gourd' with visitors

Coburn called public reaction to the pumpkin house "unbelievable," adding that people have travelled considerable distances to see it and take photos.

David Coburn is the co-owner of Coburn Farms. He said reaction to the pumpkin house has been "unbelievable." (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The house is also serves as the entrance to a straw-bale maze for children, but all ages seem to be captivated by it.

"We had a group here from York Care Centre and they had some seniors in the van, taking them out and showing them the fall colours," he said. "They had heard about the pumpkin house and wanted to bring the residents in to see it."

For Coburn, spreading a little fall cheer is worth the effort.

"If you can bring a smile to someone's face, you know, for me, that's what it's all about," he said.