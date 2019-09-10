It cost him a broken nose and a lot of hard work, but Saint John director and writer Jeffrey Kelley is excited that people will finally get to see his film. On Thursday, his made-in-Saint John movie, The Pugilist, will have its premiere.

"You can't have a fight movie without somebody getting hurt, and this time around it happened to be me," said Kelley, who also stars in the film.

The movie tells the story of a washed-up boxer who missed his shot and is suffering from a degenerative brain condition.

"When you look at something like Rocky, you see the 1,000 to one, million to one-shot guy who gets his shot," Kelley told Information Morning Saint John.

"In The Pugilist we look at the guy that maybe should've years ago but didn't for whatever reason get his shot."

Kelley said parts of the movie are inspired by his own life. He has done some boxing and mixed martial arts and has had concussions. Kelley said he's also struggled with depression.

"I've always wanted to tell a story about a boxer," said Kelley. "I'm an Irishman and it's something we do."

The Pugilist tells the story of an older boxer, 43, entering the ring to fight a much younger opponent. Kelley plays the older boxer, and Nigel Flood plays the younger. (Submitted by Ian Estey)

Kelley hopes his new movie will help showcase some of the local talent, since much of his cast and crew are from New Brunswick.

He started shooting the movie in 2018 and used locations across the province, including Saint John, Oromocto and Gagetown.

"I'd like there to be some more education or, I guess, the realization as to what sort of talent is around here," said Kelley.

Kelley said he had support from sport equipment companies Everlast and Ringside Company. He also had help from KV Boxing in Quispamsis and Oromocto Boxing, where he also shot scenes for the movie.

Fighter Rob Doley worked as a fight consultant on the film as well.

The movie premieres on Thursday evening at École Samuel-de-Champlain at 8 p.m., with a reception before the screening.