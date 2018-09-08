Boxing film uses New Brunswick as background, focuses on local talent

A new film will use Saint John, Gagetown and Oromocto as background in its story about an aging boxer suffering from a degenerative brain condition.

"It's definitely not a Rocky story," said Jeffrey Kelley, writer, director and producer. "It's the other guy."

While Rocky tells the story of an underdog, struggling to make it big and finally having his chance at the world heavyweight championship, Kelley said the boxer in Pugilist never gets his shot.

"He's a guy that never got all the breaks he should have, despite his talent," said Kelley, who also plays the boxer. "He's fought far too long.

"He undergoes a bit of an identity crisis and with some ne'er-do-well characters around him — a, let's say, less-than-responsible coach and manager — they play off this identity crisis to get in the ring one more time."

The story, based on a short story Kelley wrote and later turned into a short film, is juxtaposed with the success in the career of the boxer's wife, who receives tenure as a philosophy professor.

Kelley said her expertise is in John Locke, identity and psychology.

Kelley says he made his own return to body building, which became the subject of a 20-minute documentary. (Facebook)

Spotlight on local talent

While bringing attention to the degenerative condition, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, was part of Kelley's hopes when committing to the project, he also wanted to shine a light on locals.

"We've got a lot of great talent in Saint John for local filmmaking, acting in general, stage and film, behind the camera talent," the Saint John native said. "It's a good chance to show what they can do."

There are 23 people in the cast and 10 crew members.

Kelley said local films aren't made by people looking to get rich quick. People who dedicate themselves to such projects have to want to be storytellers, he said, or create art.

He said the film is mostly financed with money from international boxing organizations and from people on a local level.

"They really believe we have something here worth telling," he said of those working on the film.

Kelley plays lead role

Likewise, the 42-year-old, who has produced and acted in a number of small films, will back up his words by giving his all in the ring.

"I'm not as comfortable as I would be, say 15 years ago," Kelley said of the fight scenes. "Father Time has done a number on me."

"Of course, we're not going to guerrilla shoot that. We're being smart about it. We're training periodically."

Kelley said he and Seamus Logan, the main character, have much in common.

The film tells the story of an older boxer, 43, entering the ring to fight a much younger opponent. Kelley plays the older boxer, while Nigel Flood plays the younger of the two. (La Estey/submitted)

He's also had a similar identity crisis, ended up living in his truck for nine months and was stuck in bad relationships both at work and in his personal life.

He's also an athlete with a history in body building. A short documentary was even made about his return to the sport.

"Largely, the perceptions that I would have had about my situation have been injected into this character."

New Brunswick gyms help out

KV Boxing, the Oromocto Boxing Club and the Doley Academy of Martial Arts in Fredericton have all helped in some way, he said, whether that's allowing choreography to be practised or offering their gyms as set pieces.

"Our kickboxing coach just happened to be in the film, so we offered the gym," said Tim Hayes, owner of KV Boxing.

Professional boxing, as in the film, and amateur boxing, as in what's offered at the Kennebecasis Valley gym, are drastically different sports, Hayes said.

Amateur boxing prioritizes safety, he said, while professional boxing has a long history of leaving its athletes with lifelong problems.

"But it definitely promotes the idea that boxing is about underdogs. People who aren't supposed to win, do win. And they can with hard work and dedication."

Shooting starts soon

In total, coming out of post production, Kelley said the total cost for his film will be $233,000.

Anything under $250,000 is still considered a "zero budget project," in the industry, he said. And anything under $5 million is considered, "ultra low budget."

"These thing can be very difficult to make. The trick is to try and up the production value as much as you can and I think the best way to do that is by telling a story people want to hear."

Shooting of the film, which Kelley expects will run about 90 minutes, begins later this month.

With files from Information Morning Saint John