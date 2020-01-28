Grand Manan man gets six years for assaults

A 41-year-old Grand Manan man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to five separate charges of assault.



Perry James Perley has been in custody since his arrest in May 2018.

The Saint John Court of Queen's Bench banned publishing the names of the victims. The details of the assaults cannot be revealed.

Justice Darrell Stephenson accepted a joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence.

He was sentenced to four-years in prison for one assault, a consecutive two years for second assault, and concurrent two -year sentences for three other assaults.



"Mr. Perley has pleaded guilty to some very serious charges," said Stephenson, who noted the sentence reflects the principles of denunciation and deterrence.



But he said he also had to consider incidents of discrimination endured by Perley as an Indigenous person along with his "turbulent and unsettled' upbringing.



Twenty years ago, as a 21-year-old, Perley was found guilty of assault with a weapon after the throat of his then girlfriend's brother was slit.



The injury was not life-threatening. The jury in the case found him not guilty of the more serious charge of attempted murder.