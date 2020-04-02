Bus drivers remind passengers service is for essential travel only

Bus drivers are reminding passengers that unless they are essential workers, need groceries, prescriptions or have a medical appointment, they should be staying home.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, buses are allowed to operate but must follow the rules of physical distancing.

In Moncton, six passengers are allowed on a bus at a time, and in Saint John and Fredericton, the limit is nine.

According to Saint John bus driver Grant Logan, not everyone is getting the message that they should stay home.

Logan, president the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1182, said it's usually clear whether passengers are on the way to work or are just out for fun.

"You can hear the conversations when they're on the bus," he said. "'Yeah — I'm going uptown to meet my buddy and we're going to have a coffee.'"

Aside from the dangers of ignoring the call to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Logan said these joyriders are taking up the already limited seats on the bus.

Grant Logan, Saint John Transit bus driver and president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1182, said he's heard conversations between passengers that suggest they are not on an essential trip. (Grant Logan)

"It's very upsetting because you may have, not five minutes ago, had to bypass somebody that has to get to work."

Logan said it's been even busier than usual this week because government assistance cheques arrive at the beginning of the month.

He understands that people need to get out for groceries and other necessities, but he implored people not to hop on the bus just "to go for a ride," or for a "change of scenery."

Logan hopes the fear of a fine will deter more people from breaking the rules.

Alan McGrath, a Moncton bus driver and president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1290, started reminding passengers last week that the bus is for essential travel only.

He said it helped, but it's impossible to drive a bus while also policing people's motives for travel.

"You can't judge anybody for going out because they may very well be going out for groceries, they might be going for medication, somewhere. You just really don't know."

Moncton Fredericton and Saint John are all asking people to travel by bus for essential travel only. While it's up to people to police themselves, bus drivers said they've had to remind passengers to stay home as much as possible. (Roger Cosman, CBC)

But with only six riders allowed on the bus at a time in Moncton, McGrath said he has had to leave people at the bus stop on several occasions.

"You feel bad that you're leaving people behind, you know maybe it's somebody that really needs to get to work."

McGrath said the union and city officials are working together to keep drivers and passengers as safe as possible. He's hoping the public can do the same.

Each municipality is using social media to alert riders of their obligation to stay off transit if travelling is no necessary.

The city of Moncton is asking passengers who must take the bus to do so outside of peak hours when possible.

Officials say between 7 and 8 a.m. and between 4 and 6 p.m. are the busiest times.

If possible, passengers are also being asked to get off a few stops early if the bus is full to allow someone else to get on.

In a statement from the City of Saint John, Lisa Caissie said there is no requirement for people to notify drivers as to why they are travelling.

"We can only hope that through the measures we have taken the public will act accordingly and responsibly," she said.



