N.B. Justice and Public Safety peace officers to be armed with carbines, Tasers

New Brunswick wildlife officers and other inspection and enforcement officers with the Department of Justice and Public Safety will soon be armed with carbines and Tasers, and wearing body cameras.

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin announced the new "tools" on Thursday.

"The RCMP is the New Brunswick provincial police force, but this initiative will not only keep officers safe, it also supports increased law enforcement capacity within the province," he said in a statement.

No information about the cost or rollout has been provided.

The announcement comes amid unrest with RCMP services in rural areas across the province.

The mayor of Saint Andrews has said public confidence in policing in his region is "at an all-time low," while some communities, such as Fundy Shores and Eastern Charlotte, are exploring their policing options.

CBC has requested comments from Public Safety about the timing of the announcement.

In a news release, Austin said the performance of the department's peace officers over the past three years has been "impressive and showed that they can do more to support police."

Semi-automatic rifles come with mandatory training

Justice and Public Safety officers are trained to police standards in the use of force, intermediate weapons and firearms, according to the news release.

They will receive mandatory training before they have access to the carbines and conducted energy weapons, commonly known as Tasers, it says. No details about the training have been provided.

Carbines, used by the RCMP, are semi-automatic, short-barrelled rifles that have a longer and more accurate range than pistols or shotguns.

CBC has requested more information about why the department opted for carbines over other types of firearms.

The use of carbines — and why Moncton Mounties didn't have them during the 2014 shootings — was at the centre of a Canada Labour Code trial in 2017.

The gunman was armed with an M305.308 semi-automatic rifle and a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun. The officers who responded were carrying their duty pistols.

Constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Doug Larche and Dave Ross were killed. Two more RCMP officers were shot but survived.

A judge found the RCMP guilty of failing to provide adequate use-of-force equipment and related user training to the Moncton Mounties. The national force was ordered to pay a penalty of $550,000.

Work closely with police

The Justice and Public Safety officers are responsible for enforcing provincial and federal legislation in the areas of fish, wildlife, environment and natural resources; commercial and off-road vehicles; illegal cannabis and tobacco; as well as criminal code, controlled drugs and substances and firearms offences.

Peace officers also "work closely with all policing agencies in a support capacity when required," the news release noted.

They are involved with the RCMP's tactical traffic enforcement unit responsible for highway enforcement and the joint-force integrated enforcement units, which investigate low- to mid-level drug dealers.

According to the department, 80 per cent of New Brunswickers who responded to a 2023 Policing and Public Safety Study said peace officers "could do more to ensure a safe and secure province."

No information about the survey, including how many people responded or whether they were asked specifically about weapons, has been provided.

Justice and Public Safety officers will also wear body cameras in the field now, as officers from many police forces do.

"These cameras aim at strengthening transparency, accountability and public trust," the department said.

"They also help resolve public complaints more quickly, improve interactions with the public and improve evidence gathering."