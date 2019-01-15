Saint John councillor proposes new committee dedicated to public safety

Saint John councillors will look at adding a new city committee devoted to public safety.

If approved it would become the third council committee alongside the city's finance and growth committees.

It could also have an unwieldy title with the mandate to oversee public safety, transportation and environmental services.

Coun. Greg Norton authored the motion, which refers the proposal to city manager John Collin for review.

The new committee would deal with issues like flood control and the environment. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

He says the committee would deal with issues related to fire and police and also such things as flood control, environmental issues, safe sidewalks and street lighting.

Those concerns, he says, account for $57 million, just over one-third of the city's annual operating budget.

He says the committee is not intended to interfere with the responsibilities of the arms-length Saint John Police Commission or other boards and commissions that already exist.

"You can think about street lighting, you can think of positive recreation opportunities, you can think about sidewalks that are well serviced and passable," said Norton. "It might be environmental challenges that we may have. I think of the recent flooding."

The city, like other communities along the lower St. John River, was hit hard by flooding last spring.

Councillors support the idea

Coun. Greg Norton (left) says issues related to public safety consume $57 million of the city's annual operating budget. (Connell Smith, CBC)

While Norton's fellow councillors supported the motion by a vote of 5-2, they made it clear the overarching priority for much of 2019 will be to wrest a number of municipal reforms from the provincial government.

Those include changes to the assessment system to increase taxes paid by heavy industry, greater regionalization of services, and changes to the way labour arbitration works for municipal bargaining groups like police officers and firefighters who cannot legally go on strike.

It is hoped the reforms can head off major cuts to city services brought on by near flat growth in the city's assessment base.

Coun. David Merrithew said the creation of a public safety committee cannot get in the way of those goals.

"It's not that it's a bad motion, it's just that I won't dilute what staff and the city manager has to do at this very moment in time," said Merrithew. "That's got to be it for the next six, seven, eight months."

Norton said he deliberately left out any deadline in referring his motion to the city manager.

"There's no tight timeline on this," he said.