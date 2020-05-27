Province no longer advises against travelling to and from Campbellton region

Public Health is no longer advising against non-essential travel to and from the Campbellton region, after no new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday.

Although government hasn't been restricting people's movements within the province, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said last week people in the Campbellton region should only travel to other parts of the province for essential services.

"It is not ideal for people travelling for non-essential reasons," she said.

27 active cases of COVID-19

To date, the number of active cases of COVID-19 is hovering around 27.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 164. There have been 135 who have recovered from the virus, including 14 of those related to the outbreak in the Campbellton region.

The Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5, has seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, after a doctor travelled to Quebec for personal reasons and did not self-isolate after returning home to the area.

Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Thursday,39,300 tests have been conducted.

Most of the province remains in yellow phase

With the exception of the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5, the province is in the yellow phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmissions.

Zone 5 remains at the orange level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan. This means, only a two-household bubble is permitted.

As well, non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time in Zone 5.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists also cannot operate at this time.