New Brunswick records first COVID-19 case in more than two weeks

New Brunswick Public Health has confirmed one new active case of COVID-19 after just over two weeks of no new cases.

The travel-related case is in the Fredericton region and is an individual in their 40s. In a news release, the province said this person is self-isolating and not in the hospital.

There are no other active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to a government dashboard of coronavirus-related statistics.

There was a case in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5, on Wednesday, but it is no longer active.

There have been 166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Two people have died from the respiratory illness.

To date, a total of 45,522 tests have been performed for COVID-19.

"New Brunswickers are united as we make our way through these challenging times," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a statement.

"Despite the uncertainty and the hardships that COVID-19 has created, we have hope and we will emerge stronger and more resilient."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: