New Brunswick records first COVID-19 case in more than two weeks
New active case is in the Fredericton region and travel-related, Public Health says
New Brunswick Public Health has confirmed one new active case of COVID-19 after just over two weeks of no new cases.
The travel-related case is in the Fredericton region and is an individual in their 40s. In a news release, the province said this person is self-isolating and not in the hospital.
There are no other active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to a government dashboard of coronavirus-related statistics.
There was a case in the Campbellton region, also known as Zone 5, on Wednesday, but it is no longer active.
There have been 166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Two people have died from the respiratory illness.
To date, a total of 45,522 tests have been performed for COVID-19.
"New Brunswickers are united as we make our way through these challenging times," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a statement.
"Despite the uncertainty and the hardships that COVID-19 has created, we have hope and we will emerge stronger and more resilient."
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.
People with one of those symptoms are asked to:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
