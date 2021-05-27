N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health to hold live update this afternoon

Premier Blaine Higgs, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will address a COVID-19 news conference this afternoon, just days ahead of Christmas.

The event, scheduled for 2:30, will be livestreamed here, and on the government's YouTube channel.

On Monday, the province reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 in six regions, with almost half of those cases in the Fredericton region, Zone 3.

As of Monday, there were 107 recoveries and 42 people in hospital, 17 of them in intensive care, Public Health said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Of those in hospital, 26 are over the age of 60 and 10 people are on a ventilator. There is no one under 19 in hospital with COVID-19.

Six of the 42 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 because of outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton and Miramichi.

Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms, Public Health said Monday.

The department also confirmed that, as of Monday, there were 31 cases of the Omicron variant in the province.

They did not release information about the severity of those cases, the zones in which they've been detected, or the age of the patients.

However, in an interview on CBC's The National on Monday, federal Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said all of the Omicron cases in Canada have so far been mild or asymptomatic.

New Brunswick has 1269 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. (CBC News)

New public exposure notices

The province shared the following new exposure sites on Monday.

Previously listed exposure notices

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.