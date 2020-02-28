Public employees protest Phoenix pay system four years after implementation

Public employees affected by ongoing Phoenix pay system issues protested outside the federal government pay centre in Miramichi on Friday.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada members, the union which represents federal employees, said they were seeking compensation for the hardships endured during the four years the Phoenix pay system has been in place.

They also called for more staff to help fix the pay system.

Colleen Coffey, regional executive vice president for the union, said members are fed up with the way they've been treated since the implementation of Phoenix.

"It's been four years today since the government of Canada started this pay system debacle and it really is a debacle," said Coffey.

"We still have thousands of thousands of members across this country who do not get paid and they do not get paid on time and that is ridiculous."

Airing of grievances

Mike LeBlanc, the New Brunswick Director for the union, works at the pension centre in Shediac.

He used to work at Parks Canada, and as far as Phoenix knows, still does.

"After 18 months in the pay system I'm still a Parks Canada employee," said LeBlanc.

"Still being paid at Parks Canada rates. What am I supposed to be paid at? I don't know."

Laurie Ann Wesselby said she's been in the same job for 25 years.

Before 2016 she said she always knew she would be paid, now it's a coin flip.

"I've had no pays, I've had some pays, I've had over payments, recovery payments that I didn't overpay," said Wesselby.

"Everyday we deal with this."

'Get your act together'

The pay system was first introduced in 2009 under the administration of Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, but was not implemented until 2016 after Justin Trudeau was elected prime minister.

"The Harper government decided to take it and the Liberal government is doing nothing about it," said LeBlanc.

The intent of the system was to reduce cost, partly by moving all payroll services to Miramichi.

The implementation of the system caused pay issues for thousands of employees.

The federal government estimated the cost for launching the system could end up being as high as $2.6 billion when all is said and done.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said the feds are getting a handle on the issue.

"In addressing ongoing pay issues we have reduced pending transactions by nearly 40% and pending transactions with financial implications have been cut in half," said Anand.

"While a good deal of work remains, we are making progress and we will not stop until Phoenix is stabilized and the backlog of employee pay issues is eliminated."

Coffey said this needs to get sorted out sooner rather than later.

"You better get your act together, you better get this fixed," said Coffey.