Missing cats, loud parties and stolen beer: On patrol inside N.B.'s provincial parks

When the temperature climbs, so does the traffic at most of New Brunswick's provincial parks.

With more people in the parks come more incidents — some serious, some annoying and some just bizarre — for security staff who patrol inside the parks.

Through access to information, CBC News obtained copies of security reports at all of New Brunswick's provincial parks, detailing incidents that happened in 2018.

From searching for missing cats and beer coolers, to policing illegal fires, fireworks displays and rowdy parties, to dealing with confrontational or angry visitors, the incidents show how security staff at the parks have their work cut out for them — especially on a summer long weekend.

As park manager of République Provincial Park in Saint-Jacques, north of Edmundston, Eric Morneault is familiar with all the challenges that crop up inside a busy park.

On New Brunswick Day long weekend, sites at the park are already fully booked, between New Brunswickers looking to celebrate the holiday and people from nearby Quebec on vacation.

Morneault said staff receive training on how to deal with difficult guests and how to try to make sure everyone leaves happy.

But it can be difficult to predict which issues might make individual guests unhappy, especially if they've spent long hours in the car.

"Nobody has the same temper," he said.

In the five years he's been on the job at République, Morneault has received several late-night calls at home on summer nights, informing him of urgent situations inside the park.

A party across the river

One of those calls came at 11:30 p.m. last summer, when music across the Madawaska River continued after the park curfew of 11 p.m.

"Somebody was having a major, major party," Morneault said.

The problem was that the party was on private property, not inside the park. It was about two kilometres away, but Morneault said the sound was carrying across the river and keeping people awake after curfew.

Staff at République​​​​​ in Saint-Jacques, north of Edmundston, found themselves fielding complaints last summer after a loud party across the Madawaska River. (Tourism New Brunswick)

The person throwing the party wouldn't co-operate and by the time police shut it down, it was around 2 a.m. The park had to issue refunds to some of the unhappy guests.

"We had a lot of calls for that particular party," Morneault said.

"We reassured those people that it's not in the park, it's on the other side of the river."

Park parties a challenge too

More commonly, park security officers have to deal with parties within their own borders.

On an August night last year, staff at Mactaquac Provincial Park, west of Fredericton, struggled to shut down a reunion party happening at a campsite after curfew.

When security got to the site, they found "a large group of young adults, very loud and music playing." Security staff warned the group.

Twenty minutes later, another complaint came in. Security staff returned to the campsite, and this time they heard "yelling and partying and swearing."

Threatened with taxis out

"I yelled, "Yo! Folks!" to get everyone's attention," the security officer wrote.

"I then sternly advised that there was now two complaints about noise and that they had to bring the noise levels down to a whisper."

They told the staffer they were a group of friends from all over the Maritimes and asked if there was anywhere else they could go in the park to be loud. They were told there wasn't, but they'd have to leave if they got a third complaint.

"One asked how we would make '6+ drunk people leave,'" the security officer wrote.

They warned they would send them off the property in taxis, and if they still refused to leave, police would be called.

The party didn't get a third complaint.

Unhappy campers

Between fights, arguments and upset campers, sometimes security guards need to excel at the skill of calming people down or reassuring them.

On one July night last year, staff at Parlee Beach Provincial Park, on the Northumberland Strait, spent the night putting out propane fires.

The fires hadn't been allowed the season before but the rules had recently changed, and no one on the night shift knew about it, the report says.

Staff at Parlee Beach dealt with a complaint about 'confusing and contradictory' signage about whether the water was safe. (Paul Hantiuk/CBC)

"As we told people no propane, we were called stupid and dumb for not knowing the proper rules."

Staff at the same park fielded complaints last summer about improper signage.

One "upset" woman complained that lifeguards were flying a green flag, indicating it was safe to swim, when there was a no-swimming advisory in place.

"People are saying it is confusing and contradictory," the security report says.

Other times, park staff need to act quickly to protect other guests.

Last August, staff at Parlee Beach had to separate two people after a woman was allegedly bitten in front of a lifeguard shack.

"The perpetrator and her boyfriend [redacted] were asked to leave the beach immediately and the victim did not want us to call the cops to avoid further retaliation from the perpetrator," security staff wrote.

Cats go camping

While most of the incidents involve people, sometimes park staff need to be good with animals, too.

One afternoon last July, staff at Mactaquac Provincial Park were called to investigate the case of a missing cat.

Two cats on the site had been running loose and one had been missing since the night before, the report says.

Staff at Mactaquac Provincial Park had to deal with campers' cats during two incidents in the summer of 2018. (Tourism New Brunswick)

The security staffer told the woman the cats should actually be on a leash but left her with a bit of reassuring advice: "Good cats never go too far."

The documents don't say if the cat was located.

A couple of weeks later, staff found themselves feeding another camper's cat.

The woman had fallen before arriving at the campsite and needed medical assistance. When she left in the ambulance, her cat remained at the park.

Later that day, she called park staff to ask if they could give the cat water and food and open the vents in her tent.

Staff let the cat out of the cage for about a half an hour and gave it food and water.

Listening helps

Back at République​​​​​, some of the most bizarre incidents for Morneault's staff have involved things camp staff can't control.

Two or three years ago, they encountered a camper who complained about the number of mosquitos. She was afraid she would get West Nile virus.

"We tried to reassure her," Morneault said.

"She was not really co-operating. So we came up to a deal where we would change her site."

The staff couldn't be sure there wouldn't be more mosquitos in that spot. But the woman was happy they listened to her concerns, Morneault said.

"It goes with camping," he said.