Election Day 3: Party leaders visit festivals, pride parade

Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant touted his plans to build a nursing home at one of several stops leaders are making on the first weekend since the writs dropped.

On Saturday morning, Day 3 of New Brunswick's 2018 election campaign, Gallant spoke in Kent South, NDP Party Leader Jennifer McKenzie was at a barbecue in Saint John and several leaders planned to attend Moncton's pride parade.

Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs wasn't campaigning due to attending a funeral for a friend. He will have a "busy" Sunday making up for lost time, said spokesperson Nicolle Carlin.

The People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin was in Nackawic for a festival and is planning an official campaign launch event at the Marysville Heritage Centre this evening.

Liberal announcement

In Cogane Saturday morning, Gallant recommitted to his nursing home plan, which he announced in February. He said if re-elected, he will build three new nursing homes and add 86 "memory care" beds for people with brain degenerative diseases across the Saint John area, southeast New Brunswick and Fredericton River Valley.

This is an addition to the commitments he already made in the five-year plan, including seven new nursing homes and 321 memory care beds.

Liberal Party Leader Brian Gallant spoke in Cocagne, N.B., Saturday morning about his commitment to building new nursing homes (Radio-Canada)

The plan also includes $100 million in renovations to existing homes.

At the announcement Saturday, Gallant challenged the Progressive Conservatives to match his efforts.

"Blaine Higgs and the Conservatives want to stop these investments and they need to come to Kent County and face all of you and say that they don't want to invest in a new nursing home for you," he said.

Kent South is held by Liberal Benoît Bourque. Conservative candidate Ricky Gautreau is running in that riding.

On Friday, Higgs pledged to "reinvent aging care," by consulting with seniors about the services they need and allow people the option to "age in place."

This was in addition to pledging fair wages to aging care workers.

Moncton Pride and Day 4

Gallant, Coon and McKenzie planned to attend the Moncton pride parade Saturday afternoon.

Neither the Green Party nor the People's Alliance will have events or activities planned on Sunday.

Gallant will be at Saint-Louis-de-Kent at 10 a.m. for an unspecified announcement.