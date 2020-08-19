CBC hosts Facebook Live to answer your questions about provincial election

Wondering about next month's provincial election and why it's happening?

CBC New Brunswick is hosting a Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on Wednesday to answer voters' questions about the September election.

The Facebook Live will be moderated by CBC New Brunswick reporter Elizabeth Fraser, who will pose the questions to provincial affairs reporter Jacques Poitras and Radio Canada political analyst Michelle LeBlanc.

Poitras and LeBlanc are co-hosts of the political podcast Spin Reduxit.

On Monday, Premier Blaine Higgs called a provincial election for Sept. 14, the first Canadian election to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have questions about the election, please send them to the comments section located under the Facebook Live.