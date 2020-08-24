Green party promises to do away with interest on student loans

Party leaders travelled across the province Friday, making final pitches to voters before Monday's provincial election.

New Brunswickers have two more days until they head to the polls to decide who will form the next government.

Here's what the party leaders have been saying:

Coon would eliminate interest on student loans

Green Party Leader David Coon has promised to assist post-secondary students if his party was elected..

Coon said a Green government would reinstate the tuition access bursary for students with an income under $60,000.

"I was astounded this week when I discovered that neither the Liberal Party nor the Progressive Conservative Party are offering any assistance for students in their election platforms," Coon said during an announcement at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.

"I have heard the concerns of students and unlike the other parties I am prepared to act."

Coon also said the Green Party wants to:

Make it easier to qualify for the free tuition program, and student loans, by eliminating the provincial credit checks associated with the loan application.

Reinstitute the timely completion benefit so that anyone graduating within five years, would have a maximum of $20,000 in debt.

Eliminate interest on provincial student loans.

"Greens take students seriously, and we will work to ensure that our youth can launch into life with a good post-secondary education, without being dragged down by massive debt," said Coon.

Women would be key to economic recovery, Vickers says

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is promising to involve more women in the province's economic recovery from COVID-19.

He said he will do this by establishing a cabinet committee to develop and implement policies that address some of the challenges women have been facing throughout the pandemic.

"Having more women involved makes us more innovative and productive," Vickers said in Moncton on Friday.

"A Liberal government will ensure gender, language and regional representation on our agencies, boards and commissions."

If elected, Vickers said he would also pass a law to help artists and performers struggling financially during COVID-19. Vickers's announcement echoed a similar promise made by Green Party Leader David Coon last week.

"Arts and culture is an important part of who we are, and a Liberal government will continue the integration of artists and their works in schools," Vickers said.

"To further enhance arts and culture a Liberal government will adopt legislation recognizing the profession of artist and establish a book purchasing policy for New Brunswick bookstores and publishing companies."

Any party but PCs a 'risk,' Higgs says

PC Leader Blaine Higgs was in Florenceville-Bristol, the northwestern part of the province, where he called on New Brunswickers for their support.

"New Brunswickers are being asked to make a choice. I think there is a very clear difference between our party and the others, and the difference is experience," Higgs told the crowd at Potato World, a museum highlighting potato farming in New Brunswick.

"It's a risk for our province if we do anything other than elect a PC majority government."

In his platform released Thursday, Higgs said his government was able to fulfil 62 per cent of its promises from the 2018 election.

Since the campaign started, Higgs has touted his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit in March.

The PCs claim 93 per cent of New Brunswickers felt the government communicated effectively during the pandemic.

NDP takes shots at Vickers for trying to relate to Indigenous people

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason called out Liberal Party Leader Kevin Vickers, who said during CBC's Leaders on the Record forum earlier this week that he "knew exactly what First Nations people are going through."

"That Kevin Vickers, are cheap words," he said. "And I find this remark, frankly, insulting. There is no possible way that Mr. Vickers could even come close to understanding the impact of more than 500 years of discrimination, torture, poverty and blatant racism."

Vickers is a former police officer who spent part of his career stationed in the Northwest Territories.

During Friday's announcement in Fredericton, Thomason also blamed Vickers and PC Leader Blaine Higgs for permitting an election during the COVID-19 pandemic, failing to put New Brunswickers first. This has been a topic Mackenzie has frequently raised during his campaign trail.

If elected, Thomason was adamant his party would put workers and the people of New Brunswick before politics.

"We are the party that will put people first and we urge voters to vote for the NDP "

He reiterated some of his party's plans while campaigning over the last four weeks, including an inquiry into systemic racism and full funding to Clinic 554. He also pointed to labour groups that have been without contracts for years.

He also shared a bit of his experience of holding a job while also campaigning as the NDP leader, and was also present at events where no other parties attended, such as a protest about better access to abortion in Quispamsis.

"We are the party of action and the party of labour," he said. "And we embrace this role wholeheartedly."

Where the leaders are today

PC Leader Blaine Higgs will be doing meet and greets in Caraquet, Shippagan, Tracadie-Sheila, Neguac, Miramichi, Bay-du-Vin, Bouctouche. On Sunday, he will be in Bouctouche to Quispamsis.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will do a meet and greet in Hartland at 9:15 a.m, a media scrum at 10:45 a.m. in Bath. He will also visit a farmers market in Grand Falls at 12 p.m. On Sunday, he will do a media scrum at 11:30 a.m. outside the Restigouche Hospital.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake where he will be campaigning over the weekend.

Green Party Leader David Coon will be at the Boyce Farmers Market in Fredericton. He will also be in Sackville, Memramcook, Moncton and Shediac.

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason will be visiting farmers markets in Fredericton, Moncton, Dieppe and Saint John on Saturday.

Standings at dissolution: PCs 20, Liberals 20, Greens, 3, People's Alliance 3, Independent 1, vacancies 2

