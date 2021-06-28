New provincial courthouse to be built in downtown Fredericton

A new courthouse will be built in downtown Fredericton after the project was quashed by Premier Blaine Higgs's government close to three years ago.

The province announced plans for the 110,000-sq.-ft. building in a statement on Monday, noting that $7.5 million was set aside for the project in its 2021-22 capital budget.

The new courthouse is expected to be built by the year 2025 on King Street between Regent and Carleton streets, a parcel of land owned by John K. F. Irving's Commercial Properties Ltd.

The building will feature advancements in security and safety, as well as smart features such as video conferencing technology.

"The time has come to replace the aging courthouse on Queen Street," Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jill Green said in the statement.

"After due diligence, we have found our preferred location. It is central and easy to access. We will continue to work with the Department of Justice and Public Safety on the development of a modern courthouse."

The province announced Monday that a new courthouse will be built in downtown Fredericton by 2025. (CBC News/Hadeel Ibrahim)

For more than 40 years, the courts in Fredericton have been housed on Queen Street in a building that started out as the provincial normal school and later housed the New Brunswick Teachers' College.

The former Liberal government planned to spend $76 million to refurbish the Centennial Building, which has a heritage designation, and put a new courthouse where the south wing used to be.

The courthouse was supposed to be ready by March of last year and house provincial court, the Court of Queen's Bench and the New Brunswick Court of Appeal.

A multi-phase tender process

Preliminary site investigations will be completed "as soon as possible."

The building will be constructed using a multi-phase tender process, beginning with site preparations, foundations and structural steel before moving to the final building construction.

The first project tender is expected to be posted by the fall of 2021.