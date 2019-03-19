Tory budget expands financial aid for post-secondary education

The New Brunswick government is reviving a popular tax credit and expanding access to free tuition as it reshapes financial assistance programs for post-secondary education, Finance Minister Ernie Steeves announced Tuesday.

The Progressive Conservative government is finalizing a review of two assistance programs and plans to unveil a "renewed" tuition access bursary program that will include students attending accredited private universities and colleges in the province.

The Tories will also reintroduce the New Brunswick tuition tax credit, which was cut by the previous Liberal government in favour of a free tuition program. The personal income tax credit will be available to claim on 2020 tax returns.

"We're putting money in the hands of the students," Steeves said told reporters after introducing the 2019-2020 provincial budget.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves speaks to reporters in Fredericton after unveiling the 2019-20 provincial budget. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

The budget includes several other education initiatives, including a wage increase for early childhood educators and a commission to roll back regulations facing teachers.

Program review

The two financial assistance programs under review are the tuition access bursary and the tuition relief for the middle class program — both introduced by the Liberals under Brian Gallant.

The province's tuition relief for the middle class program covers part of the tuition costs for students who don't qualify for the free tuition program.

The tuition access bursary offers free tuition to university or community college students whose gross family income is $60,000 or less. But the bursary was criticized for excluding private institutions and for a confusing application process.

More than 7,300 post-secondary students took advantage of the two financial assistance programs programs in the 2017-18 academic year.

The tuition tax credit was scrapped because the retention program wasn't working, former Liberal minister Donald Arseneault said in February 2017, when the bursary was introduced. The tax credit gave graduates up to $20,000 for staying in the province and working after graduation.

Steeves said a review of the Tory-implemented tax credit indicated 87 per cent of the graduates who received it made less than $50,000 a year.

"It was really a program that was helping the working poor, so we decided to bring that back to add to the tuition access bursary," Steeves said.