The government is asking New Brunswickers to conserve water because an especially dry end of June has lowered the water levels in surface and groundwater tables.

People are urged not to wash vehicles, water lawns or fill swimming pools.

The province also suggests taking quick showers, and only running dishwashers and washing machines when they're full.

New Brunswick had an extended period of hot, dry weather in late June, which prompted a ban on activity on Crown land and no-burn orders.

While parts of the province have seen some rain recently, Environment and Local Government Minister Jeff Carr said in a statement that the rain that fell isn't enough to adequately refill water tables.

"A slow steady rainfall over a period of days is needed to help improve low water levels," said Carr.

Environment Canada is calling for some showers over the next several days, but no prolonged rain is expected.

As of 1:30 p.m. the province was under a yellow fire advisory, meaning no fires can be lit until 8 p.m.

The province said stream-flow amounts were unseasonably low for June. Since July, August and September are traditionally dry times, conserving water is necessary.