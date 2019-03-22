New Brunswick officials announced two new cases COVID-19 in the province Saturday, both in the Campbellton region.

The cases in Zone 5 are an individual between 20 to 29 and an individual between 50 and 59. Public Health says the individuals are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.

The province also reported five recoveries from COVID-19, according to a news release.

That brings New Brunswick down to 72 active cases, including 50 in the Campbellton region. There are 21 active cases in the Moncton region and one in the Saint John region.

6 in hospital

Six people are in the hospital, including one person who is in intensive care.

The Campbellton region remains the only part of the province under the orange recovery phase as it grapples with an outbreak of the virus. The Moncton region returned to yellow-level restrictions on Friday.

The rest of the province remains under yellow-level restrictions.

Residents in Zone 5 have been asked to limit their contacts to a single-household bubble, plus a caregiver or member of their immediate family.

There have been 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Four people have died and 250 have recovered.

The province conducted 608 tests on Friday for a total of 96,192 since the start of the pandemic in March.

Mass testing this weekend

Public Health is making testing available in the Campbellton region this weekend for people without symptoms.

No appointment will be necessary and asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while waiting for results, unless advised otherwise by Public Health.

Testing will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following locations:

Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Memorial Regional Civic Centre in Campbellton.

Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Inch Arran Arena in Dalhousie.

People with symptoms are asked to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 for an appointment.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: