The Higgs government is restoring a key exemption to building code regulations and delaying other changes, reversing a decision that had sparked angry reactions in rural New Brunswick.

Earlier this year, the province approved new regulations adopting the 2015 National Building Code of Canada but failed to renew an exemption for small secondary structures such as garages and barns.

That meant those structures suddenly had to be built with "stamped" wood from certified sawmills, which tends to be more expensive.

Small camps and lodges or sheds below 56.08 square metres, or 625 square feet, will again be exempt from the code, as will so-called "accessory buildings" like barns, the province said Thursday afternoon.

"I'm excited for sure," said James Rossignol of Bathurst, who told CBC News on Wednesday the requirement for stamped wood was causing headaches with his plans for a retirement "ranch" he wants to build in North Tetagouche.

"It's surprising that they actually made a change, so I guess they're at least listening."

The province will also retroactively create a transition period between the 2010 building code and the 2015 version, which took effect in February.

In a news release, Justice and Public Safety Minister Ted Flemming said some developers were concerned about "significant work" they'd done planning construction projects based on the 2010 code.

"We listened and are extending the grace period to provide industry with more time to adjust to the new building code," he said.

Now permits can be issued under both codes until the end of 2021, when the new code will take effect.