New guidelines released to combat discrimination against pregnant women
N.B. Human Rights Commission releases document detailing illegal behaviour in housing, services, employment
The New Brunswick Human Rights Commission has released new guidelines to combat discrimination against women who are pregnant.
In a statement released on the province's website, commission chair Nathalie Chiasson said pregnancy discrimination can have a negative effect on employees.
"Discrimination against pregnant women and women of childbearing age manifests in subtle ways and works to marginalize and disempower these women, preventing them from following their career paths and achieving their full professional potential," said Chiasson in the statement.
The guidelines spell out behaviour that, in the interpretation of the commission, would be discriminatory and illegal.
They touch on pregnancy discrimination in housing, services and employment.
It is against human rights law, for example, to decline applications from job applicants because they are pregnant or to refuse to renew a contract because of pregnancy.
The 39-page document also explains the need for accommodation during pregnancy and the right for women to breastfeed at work.
The guidelines can be found on the commission's website.
