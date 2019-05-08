The provincial government has announced it is eliminating the physician billing number system.

"The physician billing number system no longer works for the province," Health Minister Ted Flemming said in a media release Saturday.

"It is flawed because it restricts the number of physicians practising, restricts the mobility of physicians and impedes recruitment."

Flemming made the announcement during the New Brunswick Medical Society's annual general meeting in Moncton.

During the throne speech in November, Premier Blaine Higgs said one of his major commitments while in government was to eliminate the physician billing number system.

The billing number system was introduced in 1992 and controls where and how many physicians can practise in the province.

Doctors are assigned a billing number as a way to maintain an even distribution of doctors throughout the province, specifically in rural areas.

"The billing number system has not proven effective in recruiting physicians in any region of the province, rural or urban," said Dr. Serge Melanson, the president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, in the media release.

"And its restrictive nature has actually proven to deter some physicians from practising in the province."

The system is expected to be phased out by mid-December.

The New Brunswick Medical Society is working with the regional health authorities and the Department of Health to develop an alternative to the billing number system that works on rural recruitment and access to primary care.