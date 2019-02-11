Chief medical officer says park use during outbreak OK, with precautions

The province is giving New Brunswickers the green light to enjoy municipal ​​​​parks and trails, as long as they practice social distancing while doing so.

This comes after some people were "shamed" on social media over the weekend for being out and about in nature after the province announced a state of emergency.

In the province's daily new conference, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said people do not need to be housebound during the state of emergency.

They should however maintain two metres distance from one and other and avoid crowded areas.

"Get outside to exercise, not socialize," said Russell.

But Russell warned that people who are being asked to self-isolate must stay at home, but they can get fresh air by going out on their deck or lawn.

Some parks have been closed because of COVID 19.

This includes Irving–owned parks, including the popular Irving Nature Park in Saint John.

"In these unprecedented times, we as a community must come together to ensure the health and safety of everyone is a top priority," said Mary Keith, a JDI spokesperson.

"In an effort to minimize public gatherings and the potential of spreading COVID-19, we have decided to close the parks operated by J.D. Irving, Limited until further notice."

Walk with caution

In a Saint John council meeting Monday, city manager John Collin said the city is not going to close parks right now, as Russell hasn't recommended it.

"To go out and have a stroll, so long as you respect social distancing, may actually be beneficial," said Collin.

Wayne Knorr, a spokesperson for the city of Fredericton, says the city's parks are open for business but he urges people to practice social distancing.

"We also remind people to avoid crowded sections of trails and parks," said Knorr.

While municipal parks have largely remained open, playgrounds are another matter. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"In addition, and as per the province's advice, people should be sure to wash their hands when they return from being out in public."

City of Moncton spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc said the city would not be closing parks or trails at this time.

"We are preparing signage to be installed in the next day or so that encourage people to exercise and not socialize along the trails and emphasizing the two metre physical distance between people," said LeBlanc.

There are some differences in the way municipalities are treating playgrounds.

In Fredericton they will remain open, while Riverview and Moncton have made the decision to close playgrounds in those communities.

Some parks close

New Brunswick closed all provincial parks on March 19, including the only three open during winter months: Mount Carleton, Mactaquac and Sugarloaf.

Parks Canada has closed facilities and visitor services at parks.

New Brunswick closed all provincial parks on March 19, including the only three open during winter months: Mount Carleton, Mactaquac and Sugarloaf. (James Donald/Hiking NB)

They have also suspended visitor vehicle access to the park.

"Parks Canada is asking Canadians to stay home," said a statement from Parks Canada.

"Anyone considering a visit to a Parks Canada location, including those in urban areas, should cancel their plans as vehicle access for the purposes of visitor use will be suspended until further notice."