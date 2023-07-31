New N.B. jail is going to Minto, province announces

After months of speculation and controversy over the location of a new $42 million jail, the New Brunswick government has selected a site for it — Minto, in the newly formed community of Grand Lake.

A news release Monday from the province says the site on Industrial Park Road in Minto "scored higher" than those in other communities that wanted to be home to a new jail.

The chosen location is in New Brunswick Public Safety Minister Kris Austin's riding.

The release said the property exceeds the minimum 8.8 hectares required and there are few residential properties in the immediate surrounding area. It also meets the requirement that the jail be no farther than 60 kilometres from Fredericton.

Minto is about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton via Route 10.

The jail was originally going to be built near the Vanier Industrial Park in Fredericton. (Google Earth)

The location originally chosen for the jail was near Fredericton's Vanier Industrial Park on the south side of the city. Although city council approved rezoning to make way for the jail, the province changed its mind about the site, citing pushback from some community members.

The government said it would seek a location outside the city "to minimize any perceived impact upon residents."

Several communities, including Grand Lake, Arcadia, which includes the village of Gagetown, and Nackawic-Millville, expressed interest.

The province has said a new jail is needed because of pressure on existing jails and but it has not released any data supporting its case.

The release from the province says a request for proposals for the jail's design has been filed.