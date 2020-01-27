Province to open nurse practitioner clinics in 3 cities

The provincial government will open nurse practitioner clinics in New Brunswick's three biggest cities, hoping this will help alleviate pressure on a health system short of doctors.

Horizon Health will hire 12 nurse practitioners to staff the clinics in Fredericton and Saint John, and Vitalité Health will hire six nurse practitioners for a clinic in Moncton.

The announcement was made at a news conference in Fredericton on Monday.

In all, the province will hire 32 nurse practitioners, with the 14 not staffing the new clinics being dispersed throughout the province.

The New Brunswick Medical Society said 44,000 New Brunswickers were without family doctors as July 2018.

'Just getting started'

Health Minister Ted Flemming said there are too many New Brunswickers on the waiting list for family doctors.

"We're effectively cutting [that] in half," he said.

"And we're just getting started."

The province estimates the new hires will mean 18,000 people will be removed from the waiting list, although Flemming said that doesn't mean the province will stop looking for family doctors to practise in New Brunswick.

People without doctors either don't go to a doctor when they should or must try to get into an after-hour clinic for routine medical issues.

While a nurse practitioner can't provide all services that a medical doctor can, they can do a lot.

According to the Nurses Association of New Brunswick a nurse practitioner can diagnose illnesses and injuries, order and interpret tests and prescribe medications.

While Flemming said he's "not the slightest bit concerned" about the cost of hiring the nurse practitioners, he also could not give a costing figure for the new hires, only saying the cost wouldn't be "exorbitant."

"You sound like the premier," Fleming said when asked by a reporter about the cost.