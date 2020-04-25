Province discussing plan to allow nursing home visitors, says minister

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard said the province is exploring ways to allow nursing home residents to have visitors.

This comes after the province further loosened COVID-19 restrictions last week.

The new rules extend the two-family bubble to close family and friends and allows outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people.

But it didn't bring any changes for nursing home residents, most of whom haven't had direct contact with their families for months.

"We are working on a plan to reintroduce visitors into nursing homes, but we have to do it cautiously," said Shephard.

So far the province has seen 121 cases of COVID-19, none of them in nursing homes.

Shephard said she isn't sure what the new plan will look like because it's still being developed, but families would have to decide which members could visit the nursing home.

She hopes those chosen will take greater care in their own life to reduce the chance of COVID-19 being introduced into nursing homes.

Restrictions on visitors

Shephard says the province has already introduced some measures to allow visitation of patients in palliative, or end of life, care.

"[We] allow two family members, but only one can visit at a time," said Shephard.

Shephard says nursing home workers are dealing with an unprecedented health emergency under less than ideal circumstances.

Homes are at capacity and volunteers have been barred from nursing homes during the pandemic, increasing the amount of work to be done by staff.

"They have gone to such extremes to entertain, to care, to provide uplifting days for their residents," said Shephard.

"If you go to any of their Facebook pages you can see that. They put forth a tremendous effort."

Shephard said having too many visitors would create a burden on an already taxed system.

Dodging bullets

COVID-19 can be devastating when it's introduced into a nursing home.

In Ontario, there have been more than 1,400 COVID-19-related deaths at nursing homes.

At a nursing home in Dorval, Que., 31 residents died in less than a month.

Shephard said the province has gotten off easy, and it's the only one even considering loosening restrictions at nursing homes.

But, she worries that the introduction of one case into a nursing home could spell tragedy.

"Every single morning I would wake up praying that we didn't get a COVID case in a nursing home," said Shephard.