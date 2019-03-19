The Higgs government is backtracking on an announcement in Tuesday's budget that it would try to twin Route 11 between Cocagne and Bouctouche.

Transportation Minister Bill Oliver now says that the only twinning is paving and adding connector lanes to finish 3.6 kilometres of already-twinned highway.

That section is part of the 13 kilometres that were to be twinned as one phase of an agreement between the previous Liberal government of Brian Gallant and the federal Liberal government.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Ernie Steeves clearly said in his budget speech that the new Progressive Conservative government would try to finish that work if Ottawa would agree to remove the twinning of two bridges from the project.

"This will permit the continuation and completion of affordable twinning of Highway 11 to Bouctouche," Steeves said to the applause of his fellow PC MLAs.

'Bit of confusion'

But his cabinet colleague responsible for highway construction now says that is not the plan.

"I think there's a bit of confusion there," Oliver told reporters Wednesday.

He said the province wants to put the finishing touches on the already-built 3.6 kilometres but "not the whole way [to Bouctouche]. Just to deal with the portion that has already been built."

That shorter 3.6-km section does not include any bridges.

Transportation Minister Bill Oliver now says the province will only twin a small portion of the highway to add connector lanes. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Oliver says the federal government has already sent the province $2.4 million for Route 11 work and he needs Ottawa's permission to use that funding to put asphalt on the twinning 3.6 kilometres and to connect it to the existing road.

But going beyond that to twin any more of the highway as far as Bouctouche is not on the radar, despite Steeves's reference to it Tuesday.

"That's not what the plan is at this point in time," Oliver said.

This marks the second reversal on Route 11 for the PC government. All work on the road was cancelled in December's capital budget except for the section nearing completion.

Then Steeves appeared to revive the goal of more twinning Tuesday, only to be contradicted a day later by Oliver.