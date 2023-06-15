New Brunswick registers more than 650 new nurses since December

In what is sure to be welcome news to the province's health-care system, New Brunswick has registered 657 new nurses since December.

The numbers released by the Nurses Association of New Brunswick include new nursing graduates in the province, 464 nurses from within Canada, and 148 internationally educated nurses.

Denise LeBlanc-Kwaw, the CEO of the association, said it is great news for the province's health-care system. She credits the high number to the association's focus on a faster registration process.

"As of March 29th, we have announced a new expedited process for our Canadian nurses," she said. "So, within 24 hours of their application … we will issue them their registration."

LeBlanc-Kwaw said a similar program for internationally educated nurses will be announced next week, with the goal of having nurses from 14 countries registered in 14 days.

A program for internationally educated nurses is expected to be announced next week with the goal of having nurses from more than a dozen countries registered in 14 days. (CBC)

Attracting nurses hasn't been easy for the province, especially with the lingering effects of the pandemic.

According to the association, the province only registered 224 new nurses during the same period in 2022.

But it appears the province may have turned a corner, said LeBlanc-Kwaw.

She said the province had 1,200 nursing vacancies at the beginning of the year, a number she hopes will be filled with recruitment.

"We've got 400 in the queue and we've got another 600 coming in this year," she said. "So, we're looking at not only doubling the 600, but potentially even tripling that number."

Retention the key, says LeBlanc-Kwaw

LeBlanc-Kwaw said one thing helping bring internationally educated nurses to the province is its bilingual nature.

While the numbers for recruitment look good, she said retention is key.

"It's great to have them here, but … making sure now to welcome them to … integrate them into society," said LeBlanc-Kwaw.

While the province has registered more new nurses, it's unknown how many of them are working, or where.

Horizon Health has hired 295 registered nurses since April and Vitalité said it has hired 52 permanent and 64 casual or temporary registered nurses since January.