Province announces award to honour women ahead of International Women's Day

A new award to recognize inspiring women in New Brunswick was announced Friday afternoon.

The announcement comes just days before International Women's Day.

Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson announced the VIVE award. The name of the award is an acronym for visionary, inspirational, vibrant and empowering.

The VIVE award will be handed out in five categories, including government, community, business, youth and everyday champions.

"Women's roles and contributions are often not part of the history books, yet they have many significant and inspiring stories that should be told; stories of courage, strength and perseverance," said Wilson. "The inspiring women in our lives may never appear in any history book, but we can create our own recorded history by highlighting these women through the VIVE Awards."

Wilson said she thinks it's important that young women and girls have mentors or role models to look up to and to show them they can be whatever they want to be.

"I think it's important to teach our kids right from a young age that if … they decide they want to do carpentry, be an engineer or an electrician, they can do any of those things" Wilson said. "It's to instill in them at a young age that they have choices now that maybe 40 years ago or 20 years ago, that were not out there, but today there are choices."

Lieutenant Governor Brenda Murphy also spoke at the VIVE award announcement event.

"As much as we're familiar with how far we've advanced, we're also familiar with how much further we need to go," said Murphy. "Today, I think it's important to acknowledge our achievements and we recognize the gaps."

Murphy acknowledged there are still many issues to solve: violence against women, disparities in private sector pay equity, increasing numbers of women in homeless shelters, and the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

The event concluded with Sisters of the Drum singing three songs to honour women.

The province invited students of all ages from around the province to submit a video, poster or story of women who inspired them. The top five submissions were shared at the announcement and will also be shared in the International Women's Day Magazine and E-Zine which will be shared province-wide.

Those five submissions were from Sana Hashmat, Kenzie Auger, Gabby Byrne, Elianna Pitre and Shelby Henry, and Vera Chen.

In addition to the five selected submissions, Oromocto High School was also chosen to receive School of the Year award for their support of International Women's Day. Oromocto High School had the most submissions of any school in the province.

VIVE award applications are now open. The deadline for nominee submissions is November 1st, 2020 with the winners being honoured on International Women's Day in 2021.

