Thousands march to legislature in massive protest on Day 5 of CUPE strike
Public-sector workers, supporters from across Canada gather outside as legislature resumes
Thousands of striking government employees and supporters marched down King Street to the New Brunswick Legislature on Tuesday in one of the largest demonstrations ever held in Fredericton.
Busloads of participants arrived from across the country to join the demonstration, held on Day 5 of a strike by 22,000 provincial employees who are members of Canadian Union of Public Employees.
CUPE leaders and workers from across Canada showed up in support of the New Brunswick workers.
Police estimated several thousand participants were at the demonstration, which filled the lawn of the legislature and spilled onto the sidewalks. Noise from the gathering could be heard blocks away.
As the provincial government resumed a session that had been adjourned in June, protesters chanted and blew noisemakers, and CUPE leaders gave speeches on the lawn of the legislature.
While police officers directed traffic that slowed to a crawl, demonstrators set up dozens of empty tables, signalling they were ready to get back to the bargaining table.
On Monday afternoon, the Higgs government cancelled a planned speech from the throne that would have kicked off a new session of the legislature Tuesday.
The move made it easier for the province to introduce and quickly pass back-to-work legislation to end the strike by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, something Premier Blaine Higgs has been talking about for days.
Higgs told reporters Monday afternoon that a bill would not come Tuesday but could happen at any time, depending on how the strike affects health-care services.
The strike involves 22,000 government workers in 10 locals, including health care, education, transportation and agricultural sectors, as well as social workers, jail guards, court stenographers and staff at WorkSafeNB and New Brunswick community colleges.
With files from Mrinali Anchan
