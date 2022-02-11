Barriers up downtown, some schools closed as Fredericton prepares for protest

Fredericton saw some schools stay closed Friday and extra police brought into the city in response to threats by opponents of COVID-19 restrictions to create an Ottawa-style protest at the New Brunswick legislature.

Protest organizers called on supporters from across the province to drive to the legislature on Queen Street in early afternoon.

According to a flyer shared online, the goal is to create "gridlock" in the city, with participants encouraged to sleep in their vehicles, similar to what protesters have done in downtown Ottawa for the past two weeks.

It's a plan that Fredericton police Chief Roger Brown on Thursday said his force is ready to counter, with barricades blocking vehicle access to areas around the legislature, along with checkpoints blocking trucks from entering the downtown if they're not going there for business reasons.

Brown said there will be a perimeter set up around the legislature where people will be allowed to protest peacefully. Barricades were brought in Thursday.

Brown said additional officers from across the province will also be coming into the city to assist as needed.

Several elementary and middle schools in Fredericton have also preemptively announced they'll be closed on Friday because of the protest.

The University of New Brunswick announced Thursday evening that its Fredericton campus would be closing early on Friday for the same reason.

The university said on Twitter that in-person classes starting after 11:30 a.m. are cancelled.

One high school, Leo Hayes, asked parents to encourage their children not to participate in any demonstrations but to come to school and respect COVID protocols.

Social media and social inequality

Organizers for protests like the ones happening in Ottawa and Fredericton have used social media platforms to spread word about events and enlist supporters.

A Facebook event for Friday's protest in Fredericton, for instance, has more than 200 people marked as going and another 400 interested, with a description of the event asking participants to "join us in Fredericton as we shut down the legislative assembly of New Brunswick."

In recent years, social media has been a breeding ground for disinformation, creating distrust for institutions and rallying a "fringe group" of Canadians, said David Shipley, a cybersecurity expert in Fredericton and CEO of Beauceron Security.

"It's the social media funhouse mirror distortion," Shipley said. "We think that social media is a reflection of our society, and it is absolutely not. And we have to get that distortion under control. That is an existential threat to Canadian democracy, and we better wake up about it."

While social media has played a role in polarizing people around certain issues, it's not the full picture, said Matthew Hayes, a sociology professor at St. Thomas University and Canada Research Chair in global and transnational studies.

Hayes said the pandemic has hit parts of the working class population with job losses and closed businesses, resulting in lost wages and a lower quality of life.

Mathew Hayes, a professor of sociology at St. Thomas University and Canada Research Chair in Global and Transnational Studies, says protesters opposed to vaccination mandates are also motivated by socioeconomic grievances made worse by the pandemic. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

The protests now being seen are a manifestation of those frustrations, though COVID-19 vaccine mandates have become a "lightning rod" for grievances over other issues exacerbated by the pandemic.

"So certainly, the issue right now is the vaccine mandates, but what I think is really interesting sociologically is that you also see so many other symbols that are kind of being brought into this protest that are about other grievances that have been politicized on the political right," Hayes said.

"And some of those ... relate to things like inequality, growing inequality, the lack of opportunities for working class people, the housing affordability crisis that we're we're seeing throughout Canada.

"Many of these issues also are of huge concern for people, but … they've been politicized by people on the far right as a way to kind of push back against the vaccine mandates and to destabilize also some of the institutions that have kind of grounded Canadian democracy since the 1940s."