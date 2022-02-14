Though some demonstrators remain, Fredericton police say protest is over
Police Chief Roger Brown says operations being scaled back in Fredericton
Police say a protest that threatened to create gridlock in downtown Fredericton last weekend is over, though some demonstrators remained at the site Monday.
Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, Fredericton police Chief Roger Brown said more officers than usual remain on duty, but the force's response to the protest outside the New Brunswick Legislature has wound down.
"We still have more officers on duty than we normally would during the day, but we're scaling back," Brown said.
"But of course, everything is done based on the intelligence that we got right now. As you no doubt know, there are some protesters down at the [legislature] protesting, protesting peacefully. Do we need a large number of police officers there? No, we don't."
Beginning Friday afternoon, hundreds of people from across the province gathered outside the legislature to call for an end to all COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccination mandates.
Promotional material for the protest billed it as a multi-day demonstration aimed at creating gridlock in the city, similar to what protesters did in Ottawa, but aside from a few brief snarls, traffic in Fredericton was unimpeded throughout the weekend.
The crowd outside the legislature peaked at about 300 protesters on Friday, 800 to 1,000 on Saturday, according to Brown, and about 70 on Sunday.
About 40 protesters could be seen outside the legislature on Monday morning.
Two people were arrested for offences under the Criminal Code, and one for offences under the Emergency Measures Act. Several others were given traffic and civic bylaw tickets in relation to the protest.
Brown said more charges could be laid as police continue to investigate possible illegal activity during the protest.
Police, premier pleased with outcome
Prior to Friday afternoon, Fredericton police prepared by blocking off Queen Street in front of the legislature, requesting backup from other forces and setting up roadblocks to stop transport trucks from entering the city without a valid reason.
Brown said those measures worked at balancing the right for people to protest with the need to maintain order and the flow of traffic in the city's downtown.
He said most of the officers brought in from other forces have gone back, and most of the roadblocks set up on the outskirts of the city have been ended.
Speaking to CBC News on Monday, Premier Blaine Higgs commended the Fredericton police for their handling of the protest.
"The protest was managed well, but the protesters behaved well," Higgs said. "And so that's democracy in Canada."
Last week, Higgs announced his government's plan to move the province to Level 1 of its COVID-19 winter plan late this Friday night and suggested the news would encourage some of the protesters to back down.
On Monday, Higgs said he thinks the weekend protest could have been bigger if it hadn't been for his announcement last week.
"They knew what our plan was, forward for the end of this week, to Level 1 and … so I think that that played a role in the moderates saying, 'Look, enough's enough here.'"
Strong weekend for downtown businesses
Businesses owners downtown went into the weekend with apprehension but were pleased by the end of it, said Bruce McCormack, general manager of Downtown Fredericton Inc.
He said businesses were not only able to remain open all weekend, but some even had their best sales in months.
"The [police] chief did exactly what he told us he would do," McCormack said. "He said he was going to keep our downtown safe and do what he needs to do to keep our businesses open.
"There was a huge unknown but his operational plan worked to a tee, so our businesses felt pretty good after the weekend. … Some of the restaurants had their best weekend since Christmas, so that's good. They needed that."
With files from Shane Fowler and Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon
