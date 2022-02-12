Protesters start showing up early for Day 2 of Fredericton demonstration

A smattering of protesters gathered early outside the New Brunswick legislature on Saturday, but the morning has been fairly quiet as another day of protest gets underway in Fredericton.

Vehicles decorated with flags and signs were parked outside the legislature by about 7 a.m., waiting for the larger crowd expected to arrive by the afternoon.

A couple of police cruisers and a few police officers were stationed along the perimeter set up to keep an eye on the protest against COVID-19 mandates.

Supporting the Freedom Convoy 2022 that has been making its way across Canada the last couple of weeks, about 300 protesters turned up outside the legislature on Friday with hopes to "gridlock" the downtown core all weekend long.

Fredericton police had help from officers from across the province, brought in to control the impact of the protest and as of Friday evening, Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet said, the demonstrations had been loud but peaceful so far.

A pickup truck decorated for the Fredericton protest against COVID-19 mandates was parked outside of the Crowne Plaza hotel Saturday morning (Isabelle Leger/CBC News)

Protesters brought in loudspeakers and other sound equipment, which they used to play music and make speeches from the northern corner of St. John and Queen streets for most of Friday.

Gaudet said police have set up 15 checkpoints around the New Brunswick capital to block trucks from entering the downtown core.

He said those checkpoints were successful Friday and would stay in place as long as necessary.

A Fredericton police cruiser sits at a quiet corner of Queen and Regent streets Saturday morning. (Isabelle Leger/CBC News)

Businesses continue to operate

The Boyce Farmers Market, not far from the protest site, opened as usual, and it plans to stay open until its usual closing at 1 p.m.

Businesses in the downtown core also opened as usual.

Eric Hill, the manager of Backstreet Records on Queen Street, said his business, across from city hall, hasn't been that aware of the protest so far.

"There really hasn't been much activity on this side of Queen Street, outside of trucks driving by honking," said Hill.

"Had they achieved what their plan was g,iven what notifications we've seen online, it could have had a much more negative impact on the downtown and businesses here."

But while the protest hasn't been problematic for business so far, previous protests against COVID mandates, which took place in front of city hall, created challenges at that end of Queen Street.

Hill said he also suspects customers are less likely to come to the downtown out of fear that they will be greeted by protesters or that parking will be limited.