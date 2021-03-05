Luxury homes in affluent neighbourhoods benefited most from cancelled N.B. property tax shelter

A $100-million property tax break created by the former Progressive Conservative government of David Alward that quietly shrunk the budgets of some municipalities, forced tax increases in others and delivered its largest benefits to luxury homes in affluent neighbourhoods was a mistake from the beginning, according to Premier Blaine Higgs.

"I didn't care for it," said Higgs, who was minister of finance under Alward when the tax shelter was created and is now behind the decision to kill it.

"When you're part of a government you make the decisions as a government and you support the decisions of the government," said Higgs.

"Now I'm in a different role, in a different government in a different time."

The tax exemption was brought in by former premier David Alward's government when Blaine Higgs was finance minister. Higgs say he didn't like the policy then, or now. (CBC)

In November, the province announced an end to what has been an obscure property tax benefit for select homeowners known as the "P-Gap" that took shape over a three-year period beginning in 2011.

P-Gap is short for permanent assessment gap exemption, and it shelters a portion of the assessed value of New Brunswick houses from local property taxes if they meet two conditions: the house's value as assessed by Service New Brunswick increased by more than three per cent in either 2011 or 2012 and the house's owner has not changed since 2013.

Those narrow rules sound modest, but they eventually sheltered $1 billion worth of residential assessment increases in 2011 and 2012 from any property tax, which triggered a number of lopsided benefits and unexpected consequences.

One New Brunswick house has been spared more than $3,000 per year for nine straight years in local property tax under the policy thanks to $264,000 of its assessed value being exempt.

By contrast, the average New Brunswick homeowner received a tax reduction of $36 under the program last year, including 130,000 homeowners who received no benefit at all.

"You have neighbours next to neighbours in identical houses with very different tax levels," Higgs told the legislature in December in defence of killing the program.

Opposition Liberals have been criticizing the change as a betrayal of promises made in 2012 that the tax shelter would be permanent for those who stay in their home, but Higgs said the policy is so poorly conceived the commitment to keep it should not be honoured.

"This is about fairness. Every one of those households should say, 'Well, I guess I won the lotto' for years, but now, it is fair taxation with my neighbours."

Some of the largest benefits of the program flowed to exclusive New Brunswick neighbourhoods that residents living in less exclusive areas eventually were forced to pay for.

In Kennebecasis Park, an upscale section of Rothesay, a group of 31 waterfront houses had $4 million of their combined value exempt from property tax for nine straight years up to 2020 under the P-Gap policy, after receiving significant assessment increases in 2011 and 2012.

Waterside properties in Rothesay's Kennebecasis Park are valued between $500,000 and over $1 million. About half have paid less than full municipal property taxes since at least 2012. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The houses, which according to Service New Brunswick now range in value from $530,000 to $1.2 million saved as a group more than $430,000 in local property tax over the nine-year period, an average of $1,500 per house per year.

But those benefits came at a cost to other town residents.

To raise revenue, in part to overcome the expense of P-Gap tax exemptions enjoyed by some of its homeowners, Rothesay has had to raise its tax rate on all property owners four times since 2013.

Michael Bradfield is a retired professor of economics in Halifax. He said working families tend to pay a higher percentage of their incomes on housing than the wealthy and property taxes can be a larger challenge for them to afford under normal circumstances.

Bradfield argues that raising tax rates on everyone to help pay for property tax exemptions that benefit luxury homeowners the most, is a difficult policy to defend.

"The property tax, even without such egregious loopholes, is regressive," said Bradfield. "I commend Premier Higgs for changing course."

The P-Gap had a similar effect next door in Saint John, quietly worsening the city's budget problems over several years.

Several high-end homes on historic Saint John streets like Germain Street have paid less than full property taxes over the last nine years, up to $1,400 per year in some cases. (Robert Jones/CBC)

P-Gap exemptions on Saint John residential properties cost it up to $2 million in lost tax revenues in some years of the program, double any other New Brunswick municipality.

Because the province maintains all property tax records and conducts all assessments, it is something the city is only now finding out about.

Mayor Don Darling said city council had no idea the program existed or was dragging down city finances until the recent announcement came it was being cancelled.

During five tough years of municipal budgeting, Saint John Mayor Don Darling said he was never told that up to $100 million in city residential property was exempt from tax under an obscure provincial policy. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"I had not heard that term (P-Gap) prior to maybe a couple of weeks ago," said Darling.

"We may have been able to reduce the tax rate perhaps sooner. We may have been able to hold on to certain services."

The province published almost no public information about the P-Gap during its brief history.

It is not mentioned in the province's public accounts or explained in the annual volume of tax expenditures, which is meant to detail the value of all provincial tax breaks.

It was not raised in any significant way during the 2020 provincial election but Higgs said he never felt right about the tax shelter or that Progressive Conservatives had introduced it.

"I didn't think it was good policy," said Higgs.

"It created an unfairness in the tax system, an imbalance. That's the way I saw it."