'Significantly higher' property tax assessment shocks resident

A clerical error has sent shock waves through a street in Marysville on Fredericton's north side.

Dozens of residents got vastly inflated property tax bills this week, even though they hadn't made any improvements to their homes.

Kelly Miles said her assessment went up nearly $65,000 from last year. Her improvements in the past include some paint and a new tub.

"I was quite shocked," she said. "In previous years they've always been more or less the same in terms of what my home was assessed for and what the taxes where. This year it was significantly higher."

Kelly Miles's property assessment was inflated because of a clerical error. (CBC)

Service New Brunswick is apologizing for the error, saying in an email to CBC: "SNB Property Assessment staff became aware of a clerical error earlier in the week with the inputting of information affecting 94 properties in the Marysville area, unfortunately the issue was not discovered in time to have the Property Tax bills pulled prior to being mailed out on March 1. A letter has been sent out to the affected property owners."

The error brings back memories of the tax assessment debacle of 201, when thousands of property owners received hugely inflated assessments caused by a new digital assessment system.

As a result, then-premier Brian Gallant froze assessments for 2018.

The bills people are getting now are the first changes to assessments since that controversy.

A few doors down from Miles's house, the assessment on Jennifer Munn's home rose several thousand dollars.

"I thought it must be an error obviously because, I love these houses, but it's a duplex and I don't think it would be worth $180,000."

Miles said that once the shock wore off, she and neighbours joked about what the error could mean for the neighbourhood.

"We should have brass gates and private security and a marble plaque that says 'Welcome to Morrison Estates,'" she said.