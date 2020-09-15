Progressive Conservatives sweep southern New Brunswick ridings

The Progressive Conservatives have swept all of the southern New Brunswick ridings, helping Blaine Higgs capture a majority government.

The Tories were elected in all 12 ridings in the area, including Saint John Harbour, a riding known for close calls.

Saint John Harbour

Progressive Conservative candidate Arlene Dunn was elected in the Saint John Harbour riding Monday evening, taking the riding from the Liberal Party.

In 2018, Liberal candidate Gerry Lowe secured the riding by only 10 votes.

Lowe stepped down when the snap election was called so Alice McKim, a teacher at Saint John High School stepped up for the Liberals.

PC candidate Arlene Dunn won handily in Saint John Harbour, making the PC sweep of the south of the province complete. (Dunn's the one, Facebook)

But the Liberals could not even hold onto second place behind the PCs. Green Party candidate Brent Harris had that honour.

In the end, Harris lost to Dunn 2,181 to 1,224, with all 31 polls reporting.

Saint John Harbour was the only riding in the area to turn from red to blue. All the other ridings stayed firmly with the Progressive Conservatives, including Quispamsis, the riding Premier Blaine Higgs calls home.

Quispamsis

Higgs was re-elected in his home riding early Monday evening, setting the tone for the rest of the night.

He won 5,697 votes with all 28 polls reporting.

Liberal Robert Hunt won 1,225 votes. Green candidate Addison Fach had 528 votes. New Democratic Party candidate Caitlin Grogan had 501. People's Alliance candidate Sara Hall won 414 votes.

Saint Croix

Progressive Conservative Kathy Bockus was elected in the Saint Croix riding. She stepped into the role after MLA Greg Thompson died in 2019.

Bockus won 3,570 votes with 36 polls reporting, edging out People's Alliance candidate Rod Cumberland by just more than 1,000 votes.

Green Party candidate Kim Reeder won 1,238 votes. John Gardner, who was tossed from the Liberal team after the discovery of some anti-LGBTQ social media posts, picked up 401 votes and NDP candidate Brad McKinney had 147 votes.

Gagetown-Petitcodiac

Progressive Conservative candidate Ross Wetmore was re-elected in the Gagetown-Petitcodiac riding.

Wetmore won 4,773 votes with all 25 polls reporting.

People's Alliance Craig Dykeman had 1,303 votes with Green candidate Marilyn Merritt-Gray close behind with 1,003 votes.

Liberal Jake Urquhart had 867 votes. NDP candidate Ryan Jewkes had 131 votes.

Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins

PC Tammy Scott-Wallace was elected in the Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins riding. She replaces longtime PC MLA Bruce Northrup after he stepped down earlier this year.

Scott-Wallace had 4,366 votes with all 26 polls reporting. People's Alliance's Jim Bedford came in second place with 1,321 votes.

Liberal Cully Robinson had 971 votes, trailed closely by Green candidate Tim Thompson with 969. NDP candidate Jonas Lanz had 129 votes.

Hampton

PC Gary Crossman was re-elected in the Hampton riding with 4,351 votes with all 27 polls reporting.

Liberal Carley Parish was second with 1,084 votes. Green candidate John Carl Sabine had 816 votes, followed by People's Alliance candidate Sharon Bradley-Munn with 687 votes and NDP candidate Alex White with 251.

Rothesay

PC Ted Flemming was re-elected in the Rothesay riding. Flemming has been the MLA for the area since 2012.

His 4,265 votes was almost 3,000 more than second place Liberal Jason Hickey's 1,463.

Green candidate Ann McAllister had 719 votes. People's Alliance candidate Mike Griffin had 413 votes.

Kings Centre

PC Bill Oliver was re-elected in the Kings Centre riding with 4,583 votes with all 34 polls reporting.

Green candidate Bruce Dryer came in second with 1,006 votes. Liberal Paul Adams had 911 votes. People's Alliance candidate William Edgett was fourth with 693 votes followed by NDP candidate Margaret Anderson Kilfoil with 254 votes.

Saint John East

PC Glen Savoie was re-elected in the Saint John East riding. He has been MLA in the area since 2014.

Savoie had 3,507 votes with all 30 polls reporting, while Liberal Phil Comeau trailed behind with 1,639 votes.

People's Alliance Patrick Kemp had 434 votes. Green candidate Gerald Irish managed 394 votes with NDP candidate Josh Floyd at 248 votes.

Portland-Simonds

PC Trevor Holder was re-elected in the Portland-Simonds riding. Holder has more than two decades as MLA, holding this riding and the previous Saint John Portland riding since 1999.

He had 3,170 votes with all 31 polls reporting.

Liberal Tim Jones had 1,654 votes. Green candidate Stefan Warner was third with 483 votes. People's Alliance candidate Darella Jackson had 282 votes. NDP candidate Erik Heinze-Milne had just 164 votes.

Saint John Lancaster

PC Dorothy Shephard was re-elected in Saint John Lancaster with 3,560 votes with all 33 polls reporting. She has held the riding since 2010.

Liberal Sharon Teare came second with 1,471 votes. Green candidate Joanna Killen was third with 938 votes. People's Alliance candidate Paul Seelye won 394 votes. NDP candidate Don Durant was fifth with 201 votes.

Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West

PC Andrea Anderson-Mason was re-elected in the Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West riding.

Anderson-Mason had 4,740 votes with all 35 polls reporting in a landslide.

She surpassed second place Liberal candidate Tony Mann by more than 4,000 votes. His 726 votes kept him slightly ahead of People's Alliance candidate Vincent Edgett with 688 votes, while Green candidate Lois Mitchell was close behind with 686 votes. NDP candidate Sharon Greenlaw won 291 votes.