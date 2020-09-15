All 15 PC cabinet ministers retain their seats

Premier Blaine Higgs got his way.

The New Brunswick premier got the majority government he so badly wanted in Monday night's provincial election, capturing 27 seats. The party needed 25 to win a majority. The Liberals trailed behind with 17 seats, the Greens retained their three and the People's Alliance won two.

"We know we'll have stability and experience leading us through these challenging times," said the PC Leader, who was wearing a face shield during his victory speech in Quispamsis.

Higgs was punching the air, giving elbow bumps and a thumbs up as he entered the room inside the Quispamsis Lion's Club, where people were chanting "Blaine" over and over.

"We are renewing our commitment to the people of New Brunswick."

WATCH | Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with CBC News about his plans for the next four years

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs provides a glimpse into what he’ll do with a majority government. 10:09

COVID-19 prevented a large gathering at Higgs's headquarters. Since the guest list was by invitation only, there were few people in the building.

But that didn't stop the loud cheers and clapping that went on inside.

"At least it won't take five weeks to decide who's in government," Higgs joked about the 2018 election, which took more than a month to form a government.

"We lost some valuable time last time."

Higgs's re-election wasn't the only win of the night for the party. Nine female candidates were also elected, the most in the provincial party's history. It was also the party's most diverse slate of candidates yet.

"We are much stronger for it," he said.

WATCH | Highlights from Premier Blaine Higgs's election campaign

Blaine Higgs and the Progressive Conservatives is expected to form a majority government in New Brunswick. Here are some highlights and party promises from his campaign. 3:49

During his speech, Higgs vowed to put the "province before politics."

Higgs said he will create a more inclusive, collaborative province between the northern and southern parts of New Brunswick, as well as rural and urban areas.

"We will make sure no New Brunswicker is left behind."

Higgs embraces his wife Marcia, right, and daughters Rachel Hiltz, left and Lindsey Hiltz after winning the New Brunswick provincial election on Monday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Higgs took office in 2018 with a minority government. During the election campaign, he has been pushing for a PC majority, which he said would create "stability" in the province — particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Higgs said he spoke to rival and former Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers and thanked him for his "commitment to serve the public." Higgs said he also thanked him for his service to Canada.

"I know it's been a tough night," Higgs said.

Higgs called the first provincial election in Canada held during the COVID-19 pandemic and there was no door-to-door canvassing and no distribution of hand-held brochures. (Connell Smith/CBC)

The premier also thanked the other party leaders for their commitment to better democracy in New Brunswick.

"I am humbled to serve you again for four more years as MLA and premier," Higgs said.

In an interview with CBC News, Higgs said he was also grateful he could call his mom, Bertha Higgs, when he found out his party would be winning a majority in New Brunswick. She will be turning 100 in December.

Cabinet ministers win election

All 15 of his cabinet ministers also regained their seats by large margins.

PC MLA Dominic Cardy won in his riding of Fredericton West-Hanwell. Cardy was recognized for his quick action as education minister in closing public schools as the pandemic made its way to the province in March. Cardy won 4,726 — 53 per cent of the votes in his riding.

Health Minister Ted Flemming won in his riding of Rothesay with 4,265 votes — 61 per cent of the votes in his riding.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves won Moncton Northwest with 4,111 votes — 52 per cent.

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard won in Saint John Lancaster with 3,560 votes — 54 per cent.

Environment and Local Government Minister Jeff Car won in his riding of New Maryland-Sunbury with 5,342 — 58 per cent.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Jake Stewart, won in his riding of Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin with 3,887 — 48 per cent.

Labour Minister Trevor Holder won in Portland-Simonds with 3,170 — 55 per cent of votes.

Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland won in the Albert riding with 5,040 votes — 43 per cent.

Minister of Economic Development Mary Wilson won in Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton with 3,374 votes, sitting at 44 per cent. Fredericton businessman Steven Burns only gained 27 per cent of votes.

Minister of Justice Andrea Anderson-Mason won in the Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West riding with 4,740 — which was 67 per cent of the total votes.

Tourism Minister Bruce Fitch won in the Riverview riding with 4,695 votes — 60 per cent of votes.

Glen Savoie, minister in charge of the Francophonie, won in his riding of Saint John East with 3,507 votes — sitting at 46 per cent.

Agriculture Minister Ross Wetmore was one of the first declared elected Monday night, in his riding of Gagetown-Petitcodiac. He won 4,773 votes — 59 per cent.

Transportation Minister Bill Oliver won in his riding of Kings Centre with 4,583 votes — 62 per cent of the total number of votes.

Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson won in her riding of Moncton Southwest, with 3,679 votes — sitting at 52 per cent of the votes.

More big wins for the party

Meanwhile PC candidate Jill Green gained victory in her riding of Fredericton North. During the 2018 election, former Liberal MLA Stephen Horsman squeaked out a 261-vote win over Green.

A small crowd of party supporters look on as Higgs is declared the winner of his Quispamsis riding in the New Brunswick provincial election. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

This year, Green won with 3,226 votes. Green Party candidate Luke Randall came in second with 2,464 votes and Horsman a distant third with 1,464 votes.

PC candidate Daniel Allain won in his riding of Moncton East with 3,535 votes. Allain is the only francophone PC MLA elected.

The party lost former PC and Deputy Premier Robert Gauvin earlier this year when he left caucus over initial healthcare reforms brought forward by the Higgs government, reforms that were later reversed. Higgs has since promised it won't happen again.

Gauvin ran for the Liberals in the riding of Shediac Bay-Dieppe and won handily.

Other PC wins of the night

Richard Ames, Carleton-York

Gary Crossman, Hampton

Tammy Scott-Wallace, Sussex-Fundy-St.Martins

Arlene Dunn, Saint John Harbour

Kathy Bockus, Saint Croix

Bill Hogan, Carleton

Margaret Johnson, Carleton-Victoria

Ryan Cullins, Fredericton-York

Coun. Greg Turner won in his riding in Moncton South

Not everyone was victorious Monday night

Former PC candidate Roland Michaud didn't come close to winning in Monday night's election. He came in second place to the Liberals' Chuck Chiasson with 28.6 per cent of the vote in the riding of Victoria-La-Vallée.

Former PC candidate Roland Michaud was dropped from the Progressive Conservatives' list of candidates because of an offensive meme he shared about the LGBTQ community. (Roland Michaud 2020 for Victoria — La Vallée/Facebook)

Michaud, who was running under the PC banner but considered himself an independent, was dropped from the party for sharing a derogatory meme on Facebook about the LGBTQ community.

Last week, Michaud came out as a sexual assault survivor and said he didn't see the offensive post in the proper light.

Higgs continues fight against COVID-19

The New Brunswick premier has been applauded across Canada for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the low number of cases of the respiratory virus in the province.

At one point during the pandemic, Higgs received an 81 per cent approval rating.

Higgs said he was excited to see the due diligence of public servants during the early days of the outbreak, working together to protect New Brunswickers.

"It became a mission we were all on."

And he said he is confident the province could do similar work in "so many other things."

"It isn't about the PC party … it's about engaging people to be part of the provincial solution."

PC Leader Blaine Higgs arrives with his wife Marcia to vote in the New Brunswick provincial election in Quispamsis, N.B. on Monday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Since the election campaign started last month, Higgs has boasted about his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his platform, released last week, the PCs claimed 93 per cent of New Brunswickers felt the government communicated effectively during the pandemic.

During his campaign, Higgs has promised to continue tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the province, while also help boost the province's economy.

He has also said a PC government wouldn't raise taxes but would try to get better results with the money it has.

Higgs called the election last month — three days after the Liberal opposition pulled out of four-party negotiations on a proposal from Higgs that would have allowed his government to stay in power until October 2022 or until the end of the pandemic.

The Liberals said that would hand too much power to Higgs and urged him not to go to the polls until the pandemic is over.

Monday's provincial election was the first election to take place across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am sure the best is yet to come and we are up to the job to deliver," Higgs said.

Higgs willing to work with First Nations communities

During his Monday night win, Higgs said he is willing to put an inquiry together with the federal government and other provinces following the deaths of Chantel Moore, 26, and Rodney Levi, 48, who were shot and killed by police in New Brunswick eight days apart.

Over the course of the campaign trail, Higgs has expressed his willingness to work with Ottawa and the rest of Canada.

"We do have systemic racism in our province and other provinces."

Higgs said he does want to work with First Nations communities on a path moving forward.