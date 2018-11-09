PC Leader Blaine Higgs to be sworn in as New Brunswick premier today

New Brunswick's next premier, Blaine Higgs and his Progressive Conservative cabinet will take office today, one week after the Liberals were defeated in a vote of non-confidence.

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. AT and it will be livestreamed on CBC New Brunswick.

On Nov. 2, the house voted 25-23 for a throne speech motion amended by the PC Opposition to declare no confidence in the government.

Three People's Alliance MLAs joined the 22 PC MLAs in voting to defeat the government. Meanwhile, 20 Liberals and three Greens voted to keep it alive.

Higgs told reporters Monday that he wanted a speedy transition of power.

"Our target is still on track for what we said in terms of a quick plan, a quick move to government," the premier-designate said during a break in briefings from the civil service.

"I'm excited about that."

The PCs hold 22 of 49 seats in the legislature. The three People's Alliance MLAs have said they'll vote bill-by-bill to keep the Tories in office for at least 18 months.