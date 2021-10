News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Thousands of public-sector workers vote in favour of going on strike as early as next week

Thousands of public-sector workers in New Brunswick could walk off the job as early as next week. Also, Public Health is reporting another death from COVID-19 and another 71 cases of the disease. The latest figures come after Premier Blaine Higgs announced restrictions for the Thanksgiving weekend, which some aren’t happy about.