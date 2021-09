News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Third vaccine dose being offered to certain immunocompromised people

Certain immunocompromised people in New Brunswick can get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the province recorded 52 new cases of the illness on Thursday. Meanwhile, vaccination clinics saw long lineups of people waiting to get their shots, just a day after the province started requiring proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other public places.