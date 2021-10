News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Public Health reports another death attributed to COVID-19, 90 new cases of disease

New Brunswick Public Health is attributing another death to COVID-19, and says there are 90 new cases. The cases were announced alongside Thanksgiving weekend restrictions that will require all New Brunswickers to spend the holiday only with people in their household. Parts of three health zones are getting a 14-day “circuit-breaker."