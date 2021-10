News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Public Health reports 116 new COVID-19 cases, 90% of eligible population now has first vaccine dose

New Brunswick Public Health is reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19, and 90 per cent of eligible recipients have now had one vaccine shot. Plus, the auditor-general finds problems with the emergency COVID-19 fund for workers last year, but given the timeframe, she calls it a success.