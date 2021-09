News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Public Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in N.B.

New Brunswick Public Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19. That comes as the City of Saint John implements a COVID-19 vaccination policy for its 800 workers. Plus, an infectious disease expert at McGill University warns against Ottawa’s decision to open international borders. And the new Petitcodiac River bridge is set to open weeks ahead of schedule.