CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Province reports new COVID-related death, 84 new cases

A person in their 90s has become the 57th person in New Brunswick to die of COVID-19. The province announced 84 new cases of the disease today. Plus, an inquest into the fatal police shooting of Rodney Levi heard from its first witness, who said the death could have been prevented if community policing had been in place.