CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Province reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, with multiple schools closed due to outbreaks

New Brunswick Public Health has reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 compiled from over the weekend. The announcement came as several schools and childcare centres across the province were closed Monday due to outbreaks. Plus: If you want to vote early in this election, you have a few more hours to cast your ballot, and citizen scientists who run an annual monarch butterfly tagging program are seeing an uptick in numbers this year.