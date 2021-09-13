Skip to Main Content
CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Province reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, with multiple schools closed due to outbreaks

New Brunswick Public Health has reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 compiled from over the weekend. The announcement came as several schools and childcare centres across the province were closed Monday due to outbreaks. Plus: If you want to vote early in this election, you have a few more hours to cast your ballot, and citizen scientists who run an annual monarch butterfly tagging program are seeing an uptick in numbers this year.
