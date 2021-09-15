CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Province records 63 new COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day increase of pandemic

News at Six · Video

New Brunswick Public Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began. The new cases were announced alongside new requirements that people show proof of vaccination to get into indoor festivals, restaurants, gyms, movie theatres and other spots. Plus, the province recorded the 48th death attributed to the disease, and says New Brunswick is on track to see 100 new cases a day.