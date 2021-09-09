News at Six · Video

CBC New Brunswick News at 6: N.B. Public Health reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, with 6 now in hospital

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Brunswick, with 17 new cases reported Thursday and a sixth person in hospital from the disease. A Sussex couple is calling on political leaders to do something about seniors living in poverty. A shortage of bus drivers is forcing the delay or cancellation of some bus runs, and causing headaches for parents. And a Fredericton roundabout is now complete, with landscaping and a large new art installation that lights up at night.